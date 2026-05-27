A Book For The Soul

Kumu hula ‘Iwalani Tseu discusses the evolution of her newly released book that was 20-plus years in the making.

A 54-minute phone call with ‘Iwalani Tseu is analogous to attending a weeklong empowerment workshop.

Tseu, who has many titles — kumu hula, Living Treasure of Hawaiʻi, two-time cancer survivor and nonprofit founder being just some of them — is undoubtedly an eloquent and engaging speaker. Her stories are brimming with inspiring optimism and countless witty one-liners that would give any modern day comedian a run for their money. Her laugh is nothing short of infectious and is generously delivered with every other word that comes out of her mouth.

There’s only one word Tseu doesn’t have in her vast lexicon. And, that word is shame.

“You got to have humor and laugh at yourself,” the 76-year-old says (while laughing, of course). “People laugh at me, the way I dress, or what I say or do. It’s OK; it’s really OK. You cannot control people’s opinion of yourself, and that’s OK because I live for me — and as who I want my family and friends to remember me as. To me, if I can make a difference in their lives, I’m happy.”

Tseu’s unfamiliarity with shame has served her well over the years. Fearlessly bold in both disposition and appearance, she has attracted many likeminded standouts to her close circle — including the 155 women featured in her new book released this year, BRAVE, BOLD, AND BEAUTIFUL: Inspirational Stories of Magnificent Women of Hawai‘i.

The book celebrates women across the state from all walks of life, from government officials and teachers to cultural practitioners and radio personalities. Good things take time — and it’s true for Tseu’s book as it took more than 20 years to be published.

As the vibrant hot pink book cover suggests, Tseu planned to use the book as a way to highlight women who are cancer survivors or caregivers. She eagerly invited her friends to open up about their health battles.

Joni Redick-Yundt, CEO and founder of nonprofit FAMES Hawaiʻi, was one of the women who answered Tseu’s call two decades ago. A cancer survivor herself, Redick-Yundt called the experience “healing and empowering.” Through the project, she was able to meet a network of fellow survivors who continue to uplift and inspire each other to this day. Having felt its power firsthand, Redick-Yundt attests to the book’s importance.

“I believe this book will touch many lives in schools, libraries, hospitals and beyond,” Redick-Yundt says. “It is a beautiful reminder of the importance of courage, faith, resilience and taking care of our health. As I always say: ‘Our health is our wealth, and our wealth is our health.’”

Fellow book participant Ellie Ventula-Honda’s answer to Tseu’s invitation 10 years ago was a no-brainer.

“As a survivor and a caregiver for my loved ones, I said yes!” the professional fundraising and solicitor consultant strategist shares.

Although she was enthusiastic about the project, Ventula-Honda’s participation came with recalling difficult memories of her own and loved ones’ cancer battles. While greatly challenging, the experience also brought a renewed appreciation for her loved ones who cared for her.

Tseu took note of it all — the joy, the heartbreak, the trauma and the resounding sense of community. As more women opened up to her about their lives, Tseu realized that she didn’t want to limit the book’s scope to only cancer survivors and caregivers. The book then transformed into what Tseu jokingly calls, “Chicken Soup for the Soul – Hawaiian style.”

“These stories will definitely make a difference,” Tseu says, “And anyone reading it, whomever is reading it, can relate to it, and that’s what we want.”

As the page count grew, so did the topics tackled in the book, now including experiences like navigating being a single mom in a foreign country.

Echo Gu, who serves as executive assistant to entrepreneur and humanitarian Yue-Sai Kan, was part of the book’s evolution.

“I chose to participate because I deeply support projects led by women,” says Gu, who was born and raised in Suzhou, China, before moving to Hawaiʻi in 2009. “In many ways, women continue to face higher barriers and more complex expectations. We are often called to be resilient and courageous, while also maintaining grace and composure in order to achieve results that might come more easily to others.

“What drew me to this project was its ability to celebrate both sides of that reality — the softness and the boldness of women. It reflects a balance I have always believed in, strength that does not diminish femininity, and elegance that does not limit ambition,” Gu adds.

It all started with a dream. While battling her first bout of cancer, going through a divorce, raising three young girls by herself, feeling alone in the world and left questioning how she was going to survive, Tseu began having a recurring vision.

“Make something. Do something. Do something about it.”

These were the words that replayed over and over in her mind every night. Maybe it was fate whispering to her. Maybe it was a deeper knowing from inside her.

“Maybe it was those inner thoughts that haunt you,” Tseu says with a laugh.

She sought counsel with Agnes “Auntie Aggie” Kalanihoʻokaha Cope, a revered master in hula and the founder of Waiʻanae Coast Culture and Arts Society. As Tseu recalls, Cope said with absolute certainty, “Do the book, ‘Iwalani. Nobody has ever done it. Do the book and you promise that I’m in it, too.”

Cope has since passed, but Tseu kept her decades-old promise. Cope’s smiling face and bright eyes, wrapped in maile and ferns, proudly shines and are forever memorialized on page 311.

To honor Cope and the rest of the book’s featured mana wāhine, Tseu will be hosting a book launch and signing on May 23 at Bishop Museum in its new onsite eatery, Tūtū’s Place by Highway Inn.

“This is more than an event — it’s an invitation to be part of a movement rooted in connection, understanding and the power of showing up for one another,” Tseu says of the signing.

Even for those who can’t attend, Tseu hopes that the book can help those struggling to find solace.

“My vision is not for this book to sit quietly on a shelf, but to stand boldly in the spaces where it’s needed most — doctor’s offices, classrooms, libraries, and health and wellness programs — reaching people in the moments that matter most,” Tseu explains. “Its purpose is urgent and unwavering: to break through silence, confront isolation and remind every person who encounters it that they are not alone.”

With many more stories to share, Tseu hopes to make volume two of BRAVE, BOLD, AND BEAUTIFUL (“a hana hou that will feature men!” Tseu adds).

While extremely pleased with how the first book came out, Tseu shares that she has one gripe with it.

It’s not an issue with the font, placement or a typo. Rather, it’s that something is missing.

“I was kind of disappointed, because I had two naked pictures of myself, and they didn’t even print it,” Tseu says without missing a beat.

And the proposed name for the next book? Tseu says it — shameless as ever — before roaring with laughter:

“The Naked Truth.”