A Living Legacy

Legacy in Hawai‘i is not inherited; it is practiced. It is built over years by individuals who show up — for people, for culture, for society — often without expectation of acknowledgment.

The Living Treasures of Hawai‘i program recognizes those whose dedication continues to shape Hawai‘i in ways both visible and profound. Each year, they are formally recognized at a community luncheon (this year on Feb. 21) that brings together recipients, their families and supporters to celebrate the honorees’ lives of service and impact.

Established in 1976 within the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawai‘i, the program was inspired by Japan’s Living National Treasures, or Ningen Kokuhō. It was Bishop Yoshiaki Fujitani who brought the idea forward, inspired by a suggestion from community leader Paul Yamanaka. From the beginning, the vision was rooted in gratitude and cultural stewardship.

“It began with a simple but sincere purpose — to honor those who were preserving Hawai‘i’s cultural and artistic heritage,” says Bishop Toshiyuki Umitani of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawai‘i. “Over time, it has grown to recognize individuals in many fields whose lives of dedication, integrity and service continue to enrich our islands.”

That evolution mirrors Hawai‘i itself. While the very first Living Treasure, Charles Kenn, was honored for his work as a historian of Hawaiian culture, the program has since expanded to recognize educators, scientists, healers, cultural practitioners and local advocates. What unites these remarkable individuals is not prestige or prominence, but a commitment to serving others.

Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawai‘i is uniquely suited to steward this honor. Grounded in Buddhist teachings, the mission emphasizes compassion, gratitude and interconnectedness — values that shape the Living Treasures program.

“(It) reflects our belief that every life has value when it is guided by wisdom, kindness and a commitment to the greater good of the community,” Umitani says.

Those principles are reflected in the program’s criteria, which emphasize not only excellence, but also lifelong learning and the willingness to share one’s gifts for the benefit of others, ideals that resonate deeply within Hawai‘i’s cultural fabric of aloha, respect and interconnectedness.

One of the program’s defining features is its accessibility. Anyone may submit a nomination and the community is encouraged to look for those whose contributions may not have made headlines.

“What truly stands out is not wealth, position or fame, but a lifetime of meaningful contribution, integrity and service, individuals who do their work out of a deep sense of duty and purpose, quietly enriching the lives of others,” Umitani says.

This community-driven process also helps ensure diversity among honorees. The selection committee thoughtfully considers nominations across disciplines, cultures and lived experiences, striving for balance that reflects Hawai‘i’s rich and multifaceted identity.

For those who are honored, the recognition often becomes a continuation rather than a conclusion. Past Living Treasures frequently deepen their work through teaching, mentoring and service, using the visibility of the program to uplift others and strengthen the islands’ social fabric.

As the Living Treasures of Hawai‘i program enters its 51st year, its message feels especially resonant. In a time marked by rapid change and growing complexity, the program affirms that tradition and progress are not opposing forces. Rather, they move forward together.

“The values that shape Hawai‘i — respect, compassion, responsibility and service — are timeless,” Umitani reflects. “What changes is the way each generation expresses them.”

This year’s honorees are Dr. Billy Bergin, Dr. Bruce Ka‘imiloa Chrisman, Māpuana de Silva, James and Victoria Kennedy, and Sheree Tamura. (See sidebar on this page.) They embody that balance between deep cultural roots and innovative approaches to service.

Their work demonstrates that honoring heritage does not mean standing still, but rather carrying core values forward in ways that meet the needs of the present.

Beyond recognition, Living Treasures of Hawai‘i also serves as a quiet guidepost for the next generation. By lifting up role models who lead with humility and heart, it offers young people examples of what meaningful, service-centered leadership can look like.

This year, that commitment to the future takes a new form. At the Feb. 21 luncheon, the program will present its very first Shining Spirit Youth Award, a new recognition created to honor emerging leaders who embody compassion and generosity through service.

“In today’s world … we face many complex challenges,” Umitani says. “These challenges remind us that our lives are deeply interconnected, and that our actions, thoughts and words inevitably affect one another.”

Through this lens, the program has grown to become more than an annual ceremony.

“Each life shines in its own way, and every person has something precious to offer,” Umitani says.

As Hawai‘i gathers to celebrate its Living Treasures once again, the message is clear: Legacy is not about recognition alone, but about responsibility. It is about choosing, day after day, to live with compassion, purpose and aloha, and in doing so, shaping a future worthy of those who will inherit it.

The 51st annual Living Treasures of Hawai‘i Recognition Program and Luncheon takes place Saturday, Feb. 21, at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort’s Coral Ballroom. Visit hongwanjihawaii.com/living-treasures for more information.