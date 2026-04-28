Hitting the right Note

Eight years ago when Josh Tatofi heard he was nominated for the Grammys’ Best Regional Roots Music Album for Pua Kiele, he thought it was a joke.

Even his father, Tivaini “Tiva” Tatofi of the band Kapena, was in disbelief.

“He thought I was a bigger liar than anything,” Tatofi says with a laugh.

Here’s how Tatofi recalls their conversation unfolding:

“Dad, no — I’m not (lying). I’m trippin’ out.”

“Son, like the Grammy? Like the Grammy Grammy!?”

“Yeah, I think that’s the only Grammy there is.”

“It’s not like the Hawai‘i Grammy or something like that, like the Hōkū’s?”

“No, Dad. This is the one that Beyoncé and Bruno Mars attend, you know? Like the Grammys.”

While Tatofi was gracious in accepting the award, the most memorable part was bringing his dad to New York to attend the prestigious event.

Even as he sat there at the Grammys and observed all the other artists, Tatofi admits he was still stunned.

“I didn’t know that was something we could do from Hawai‘i,” says the 2009 Baldwin High School graduate. “I always thought we were so separate from the rest of the world and the Grammys is such a big stage, it was super crazy to make it there.”

Two years later, Tatofi not only won one “Hawai‘i Grammy,” but five at the 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Album of the Year and Island Music Album of the Year (Ua Kui a Lawa), Hawaiian Single of the Year (Melia), Favorite Entertainer of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year. (He received his first two Nā Hōkū in 2017 for Male Vocalist of the Year and Island Music Album of the Year for Pua Kiele.)

Tatofi’s most recent accomplishment is being named the 2026 artist-in-residence at Blue Note Hawai‘i, where he will be performing multiple weekend concerts throughout the year with his next shows scheduled for April 10 and 11 (see page 17 for future shows).

Audiences can expect special guests, surprise appearances and unique musical moments created exclusively for Blue Note Hawai‘i guests.

“The crowds at home are the best. I just love playing here at home as well,” Tatofi says. “Super stoked for the residency, super appreciative for the Blue Note staff and everyone there. It’s always a good time, every time.”

“Josh is family at Blue Note Hawai‘i,” states Blue Note Hawai‘i president Steven Bensusan. “His connection with our audience, his artistry and his dedication to Hawai‘i make him the perfect choice for an artist residency that celebrates both musical excellence and cultural pride.”

Tatofi couldn’t have been happier when he heard the good news of the partnership.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Imma be home a lot this year,’” he recalls. “That’s something I’ve been yearning, to be honest, because we’re always on the road like a bunch at a time.”

Tatofi recently returned from a three-week trip to Nashville, where he passed the time writing, creating and soaking in the history of Music City while penning the next chapter of his musical journey, which he calls his “country era.”

“I’ve always just followed my voice,” Tatofi says. “It’s taken me through so many places … Hawaiian music, R&B, island reggae. Each season of my life had its own sound, its own feeling. And now, somehow, that same voice has led me here … to country soul.

“This music feels like home in a different way.”

Tatofi recalls how he made his way to Nashville last year on a previous trip because he wanted to work with different producers and songwriters. He also wanted to learn more about the history of country music and to take in the environment.

While there, he wrote Looking For Love, which was released in February. (It’s the first single from his upcoming self-titled album, which drops in May.)Soon after, he signed with record label EMPIRE.

Now he’s gearing up for his exclusive April 18 New Zealand show at The Trusts Arena and his Australia Looking For Love Tour that begins April 29.

“It’s exhilarating. I mean, it’s such a crazy feeling to just travel,” says Tatofi. “It’s a crazy blessing to be able to travel, and people come and buy tickets to come watch a show — whether it’s five people or 5,000 people.

“I feel like I have the best fans and they always show up. They’ve been loyal since day one. I’m always just so excited to go and perform. It’s my favorite place to be.”

No matter where he performs, Tatofi says his ritual stays the same: “Prayer … that’s the biggest thing I do with my band. I make sure they’re locked in, we give God all the glory, and we go up there and rock the stage.”

Tatofi, who grew up in Kāne‘ohe before moving to Maui when he was 13 years old, recalls music always being a part of his life. He was a part of his church choir and he’d go with his dad to Duke’s every Saturday to play two to three songs. He was just 7 years old, but notes, “All the Kapena kids were already playing music at the time.”

The first song he ever wrote was This Love, which was released in 2011. Since then, he hasn’t stopped composing music.

Tatofi is inspired by a number of genres. Among his favorite reggae artists are Kapena (of course), The Mana‘o Company and the late George “Fiji” Veikoso. He actually sang backup and played bass for Fiji, Ekolu and Maoli before breaking out on his own.

He was moved by R&B singers like Teddy Pendergrass, Amerie and Luther Vandross.

When asked how it feels to be considered the “Polynesian Luther Vandross,” Tatofi replies, “I think it’s a lot of pressure, to be honest. Luther Vandross, he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time) to me. To be compared to someone that’s just so great and what their vocal abilities are, it’s heavy for sure, but, it’s a great compliment as well.”

Fittingly, he lists country legends George Strait and Alan Jackson among his music idols.

“Born and raised in Hawai‘i, you already know it’s like a melting pot out here,” Tatofi says, “so, you kind of just listen to everything across the genres.”

While many consider Tatofi to be a musical inspiration himself — he doesn’t see it that way.

“I’m just trying to do my part like as any person in Hawai‘i. Like the farmers that are farming, the hard workers out there doing the produce, the people that do the cattle, the people that work in our local stores. I feel like they help Hawai‘i be Hawai‘i, and I feel like this is my job for us … to continue making the best music I can do.”

He notes that the overall feeling he wants listeners to take from his music — whether they leave a show or listen to a song — is that everything is OK, everything is fine.

“I feel like those words right there aren’t said enough,” he says somberly. “I feel like some people need to hear that. I feel like some people always have something going on or they’re worried about something or stressed about something and … I just want my music to calm people. I always want them to remember that everything is good and everything will be fine.”

Tatofi reminisces back to a message he received about his music that he always carries in his heart.

“A girl from here shared a video with me of her and her sisters dancing a hula as their mother was in hospice,” he recalls. “She messaged me on the side saying, ‘You know, Josh, my mom just only wants to hear your voice like every day, 24/7, and she told us, ‘I want to keep hearing Josh’s music because I feel like this is what heaven sounds like.’

“I got the email and I completely lost it. I cried the whole day after that,” he says. “I don’t realize sometimes what my music is doing with people.”