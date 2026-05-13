Leading With Purpose

From hospitals and nursing care facilities to outpatient and urgent care clinics, nurses can be found in many different clinical settings across Hawai‘i. No matter where they are, they consistently report for duty and work diligently to care for patients.

Hiring, retaining and promoting kamaʻāina to fill such important health care roles remains a constant goal for Hawaiʻi Pacific Health (HPH).

The not-for-profit health care system’s local roots and deep ties to the community are reflected in its workforce, including the leadership team. For the first time in its history, a majority of HPH’s chief nurse executives were born or raised here in the islands. And some of HPH’s other new leaders exemplify the wide range of opportunities that a career in nursing can lead to.

In celebration of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), MidWeek applauds the many contributions of these providers of frontline care, patient advocacy and care coordination. In this issue, it specifically recognizes the hard work and dedication of six health care leaders at HPH’s medical centers and clinics.

“Nursing is both a calling and a highly skilled profession, requiring clinical excellence as well as compassion,” says Amy Thomas, RN, system chief nurse executive of HPH. “As we mark National Nurses Week, we are grateful for all our nurses and the vital role they play in the health and well-being of our communities. Hawai‘i Pacific Health supports our nurses and their career aspirations, whether they are just entering the field, learning new specialties or advancing within the organization to leadership roles. Our nursing leaders who have grown from within are just one great example of HPH’s commitment to our nurses.”

Meet Andrew Moats and Joan Kanemori of Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children, Robyn Kalahiki of Pali Momi Medical Center, Stella Laroza of Straub Benioff Medical Center, Cathye Sataraka of Wilcox Medical Center on Kaua‘i and Sheena Yamashiro of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Medical Group.

Andrew Moats, RN

Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children

Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Moats hadn’t planned on going into nursing. As a kid growing up in ʻEwa, he wanted to be a pilot and pursued a degree in mechanical engineering. However, everything changed in college when he got a job as a patient safety attendant at a rehabilitation facility.

Moats was inspired by the nurses’ level of care, compassion and teamwork, plus the profound impact they had on their patients.

“Health care allows you to be there for patients and families during some of their most challenging moments,” says Moats, who was recently named chief operating officer of Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children. “It is a team effort, and it’s inspiring to watch so many people come together with a shared purpose of caring for others.”

Moats graduated with a bachelor’s in nursing from Boise State University, then earned a master’s in nursing administration from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa while working at Straub Benioff Medical Center.

Since 2003, Moats has held roles as a bedside nurse, charge nurse on various units, nursing supervisor and manager of multiple departments. Prior to his current position, he was the vice president of patient services and chief nurse executive at Straub Benioff Medical Center.

When reflecting on his work as a nurse, he specifically recalls caring for a medically complex patient over the course of several weeks. The patient gradually improved and after being discharged, returned to thank Moats and his team.

“He was grateful that our care saved his life,” Moats explains. “Moments like that remind you why this work matters and how meaningful health care can be.”

Being able to give back to the place where he was born and raised is what gives Moats the most joy.

“For those who grew up here and are considering nursing, I would encourage them to pursue it,” Moats says. “It’s an opportunity to serve your community in a very meaningful way and to make a real difference in the lives of people in our islands.”

Joan Kanemori, RN

Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children

Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive

Throughout her more than 40 years in health care, Joan Kanemori has cared for many children — and yet, their resilience in finding hope in the toughest situations always amazes her.

Kanemori, who is the vice president and chief nurse executive at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, has seen countless women and children come to Kapi‘olani facing serious, sometimes seemingly insurmountable, medical challenges. Helping them in their most vulnerable moments so they can beat the odds and recover, Kanemori says, is one of the most fulfilling aspects of her job.

The Leilehua High School graduate earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Over the course of her Kapi‘olani career, she has held numerous roles, including as a bedside nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and pediatric nurse educator. Prior to her current role, she served as PICU manager and director of pediatric services. Her decades of experience has allowed Kanemori to build a deep understanding of caring for the women and children of Hawai‘i and the Pacific region.

“Our specialty care allows us to touch the lives of babies, new moms, proud parents, growing families and so much more,” she says. “It’s an honor that we share collectively at Kapi‘olani because there are so many members of the health care team who come together to care for each patient. It truly takes a village.”

For current nurses or those interested in health care, Kanemori encourages them to be proud “because you will make a difference, one patient at a time.”

“Nursing is not just about the delivery of care; it’s about caring with them,” adds Kanemori, who gave birth to both of her children at Kapi‘olani. “Being a nurse allows you to make personal, meaningful connections with patients as you care for them.”

Robyn Kalahiki, RN

Pali Momi Medical Center

Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nurse Executive

Robyn Kalahiki’s nursing career began at Hālawa Correctional Facility in 1993.

The Waimānalo native worked there for almost a decade, providing and managing direct patient care.

“It was very challenging and at times, terrifying,” says Kalahiki, who is currently the vice president of patient services and chief nurse executive at Pali Momi Medical Center.

“But being there taught me compassion, empathy and how to work under difficult circumstances.”

The Kamehameha Schools alumna was inspired to enter nursing after witnessing the care her 3-month-old daughter received while hospitalized at Kapiʻolani.

“Seeing what the nursing staff did day-to-day for us had an impact on me,” Kalahiki explains. “I told myself this is something I want to do: help people, be there for them, teach and educate them, and make a difference.”

As a first-generation college graduate, she received her associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s in nursing from Kapiʻolani Community College, University of Phoenix and Grand Canyon University, respectively.

In 2003, she joined Pali Momi as a bedside nurse.

As a health care leader, Kalahiki feels fortunate to work with teams of “dedicated, passionate and hardworking individuals who are deeply committed to delivering safe, high-quality care.”

It’s heartwarming any time she receives an appreciative letter or call from someone who received care at Pali Momi. For Kalahiki, it shows that they are making a real difference in people’s lives.

“Nursing is a wonderful and deeply rewarding career,” she says to future nurses. “Every hour you spend studying and preparing will be worth it. You will be proud of the impact you can have. This is our kuleana — to care for our family, friends and neighbors with love and aloha.”

Stella Laroza, RN

Straub Benioff Medical Center

Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nurse Executive

Stella Laroza, who was born at Kapiʻolani Medical Center, knew she wanted to be a nurse even before she graduated from Moanalua High School.

She made her dream come true a few years later. After graduating from Seattle University, she was working as a new nurse at Straub Benioff Medical Center. Nearly 20 years later, she still remembers caring for a dialysis patient who was so appreciative of her care, she would ask to be assigned to Laroza. For the patient, Laroza’s attention to her needs and well-being had left an indelible mark.

“It’s a reminder that beyond clinical care, what we offer as nurses — from our presence and attentiveness to our ability to build trust — can deeply influence a patient’s experience,” says Laroza, who started her career at Straub Benioff in 2006.

Laroza learned early on that nursing requires resilience, compassion and a strong commitment to serving others.

Her previous roles include being a medical-surgical telemetry nurse, infection preventionist, quality director and hospital operations director.

Today, as vice president of patient services and chief nurse executive of Straub Benioff, Laroza aims to foster a culture of respect, collaboration and accountability so that her team can feel empowered to do their best.

“What has kept me engaged over time is a growing curiosity about how to strengthen those elements, not only for my patients, but also within the teams I’ve been a part of,” says the Salt Lake native. “Each new role and challenge has allowed me to learn, adapt to the evolving needs of health care and expand my perspective.”

She encourages those considering a career in nursing to persevere.

“For those born and raised in the islands, your background and life experiences are a strength,” Laroza says. “The values shaped by your communities — respect, connection and caring for others — are essential to this profession and to the health and well-being of everyone in Hawai‘i.”

Cathye Sataraka, RN

Wilcox Medical Center

Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nurse Executive

From as early as Cathye Sataraka can remember, she loved being in the water. During her senior year of high school, she visited family on Maui and decided she wanted a career connected to the ocean.

Sataraka moved to O‘ahu to study zoology at University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, but she found her true calling in nursing. She received her associate’s and bachelor’s in nursing from Kapiʻolani Community College and Hawaiʻi Pacific University, respectively.

One of the inspirations behind the career switch was her mother, who was also a nurse.

“Not only did she care for everyone throughout our extended family with skill and compassion, she provided comfort and support beyond medical needs,” Sataraka says. “Family members often reached out to her for guidance and reassurance. I saw the importance of being there for others and the difference one person can make, and I decided to follow in her footsteps.”

In 1990, Sataraka started her nursing career at Kapiʻolani’s Family Birth Center and has been with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health ever since. When she moved to Kauaʻi, she became Wilcox Medical Center’s director of patient safety and quality. She was promoted to her current position as vice president of patient services and chief nurse executive last year.

She connects with patients; supports and collaborates with staff; and partners with leaders to enhance the medical center. Each responsibility presents rewards and challenges, which make her job dynamic and fulfilling.

For Sataraka, the most special moments are those that connect to the circle of life.

“Being present to support a mother and her family during labor and delivery is a celebration of new life. Equally impactful are the times spent comforting patients and their loved ones at the end of life, listening to their stories as they reflect on their journey,” she explains. “I sincerely believe that a part of each patient’s story has contributed to my growth and has helped me become the nurse, leader and person I am today.”

Sheena Yamashiro, RN

Hawai‘i Pacific Health Medical Group

Vice President of Clinical Operations

Growing up in ʻEwa, Sheena Yamashiro’s favorite subjects in school were health sciences and math. Her love for problem solving and learning how the body worked drew her to health care. With her father’s encouragement, she became a nurse in 2006.

Yamashiro knows the impact that compassionate care can have, not just on patients but their families as well.

“When my dad was diagnosed with a heart condition, the entire team — including cardiologists Dr. John Kao and Dr. Carol Lai, and nurse practitioner Kim Koyanagi — took such great care of him at both Pali Momi and Straub Benioff medical centers,” reflects Yamashiro, who spent much of her HPH career with the cardiology team.

“My career in nursing and cardiology is so personal to me because of that experience,” says the Pearl City resident. “Everything came together in that moment to support my family and dad before he passed. In a way, it feels I was destined for this career path.”

After graduating from James Campbell High School, Yamashiro received her bachelor’s in nursing and master’s in nursing leadership and management from Western Governors University. She began her HPH career at Straub Benioff Medical Center in 2007 as a general surgery clinic nurse before moving to the cardiology team, where she served as team lead nurse, supervisor and manager.

In her current role as vice president of clinical operations of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Medical Group, Yamashiro no longer provides direct patient care — but it is something she misses.

Now, she is dedicated to helping her team provide the best care possible, ensuring they are accountable, collaborative and trustworthy.

Yamashiro describes nursing as a profession that can lead to diverse opportunities.

“Nursing is a unique and rewarding profession that allows you to stay in Hawai‘i and care for your community,” she says. “When you combine a heart for people with a passion for science and skills, nursing is a career you’ll enjoy.”