Aim for the skies

The sky’s the limit for pilot Yuka Nissle — literally.

A flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines, Nissle is somewhat of a rarity in that she chose to follow her dreams and become a commercial airline pilot in her 50s, an unusual age for most people to get their wings and fly commercially.

Thankfully, Mokulele Airlines was more than happy to welcome her aboard, having hired her as a first officer earlier this year. At the conclusion of her training, Nissle commanded her first interisland flight in a Cessna 208 Grand Caravan. Naturally, it was quite a moment for the proud pilot.

“When you’re up there, soaring through the sky, it’s not just about skill — it’s about embracing the adventure and seeing the world from a whole new perspective,” Nissle says. “It’s an experience that reminds you just how limitless possibilities can feel.

“I’m 54 now. I’m glad they took me,” adds Nissle, who’s also thrilled that Hawaiian Airlines is allowed her to keep her job as a flight attendant/interpreter on a route to Japan while still piloting flights for Mokulele.

Becoming a pilot has been a lifelong aspiration for Nissle, who was born and raised in Japan.

“When I was growing up, I was told girls cannot do this, or do that — you can’t be this because you are a girl,” she shares. “My dad was a very samurai kind of guy. Two of my sisters were stay-at-home moms, so I felt like this is not where I belong … I’m not saying stay-at-home mom is bad, but I just wanted to be different.”

Her choice to be different became apparent during the early days of the pandemic when she opted to attend flight school and take lessons rather than remain grounded at home.

“It’s essential work (and) flight school was open, although everything else was closed,” she explains. “I liked it so much — that’s how I started.”

Yet there was another reason for Nissle to be motivated: Her daughter, Monika, had already obtained her private pilot license, thus giving Mom every incentive to join her offspring in the skies.

“I decided to go to the flight school to fly a Cessna with her … and then, I loved it so much,” Nissle explains. “So, I was just like, ‘OK, why don’t I become an instructor, so I can teach?’”

After receiving her certified flight instructor’s license from Lani Lea Flight School, Nissle began working for the company, teaching students aviation skills while also piloting a Cessna for tourists on aerial excursions.

Although content with the direction she was heading in, Nissle also secretly vowed that if she ever got the chance to fly commercial, she’d jump at the opportunity. Eventually, an offer came from Mokulele Airlines and, without giving it a second thought, she made the leap.

“I passed (the interview and training),” says a very pleased Nissle, “and here I am.”

Since earning her wings, Nissle has bonded with several young female pilots. Among them are 29-year-old Kelsey Lindberg, a first officer with Mokulele Airlines whom Nissle met at flight training, and 33-year-old Sharon Chiang, a chief instructor at Lani Lea Flight School whom Nissle has known for several years.

“I talk to them almost every day,” says Nissle. “We support each other through our ups and downs. They are my aviation best friends.”

Lindberg has high praise for Nissle.

“She is such a role model to me, pursuing flying as her career even after already having one successful career. She is truly someone I look up to and am lucky to have in my life. It just goes to show you can pursue your passion at any stage in life,” Lindberg says.

Chiang shares a similar sentiment.

“She’s always positive and goes on her days with a smile on her face even in tough situations. Being around her really inspires me to be a better version of myself,” Chiang notes. “It’s so amazing to see her reach those milestones in her aviation career, because I have no idea how she does it considering she has three full-time jobs: first officer with Mokulele, flight attendant with Hawaiian and a mom of two.”

Before logging any miles as a pilot or flight attendant, Nissle had already developed a taste for life in the skies as a way to satisfy her wanderlust. Admittedly, in her youth, her family frequently roamed the planet.

“I just loved traveling in an airplane and loved to go to the different places,” she explains. “That was in me always.”

After turning 21, Nissle moved to Seattle to attend a community college and wound up staying longer than she anticipated. When she returned to Japan, she took a customer service job.

But it wasn’t long before she once again developed “an itch to leave Japan.”

“I got a working sponsorship from a company in Australia and moved to Australia for three years,” Nissle says. “That just shows my personality, I guess. I just love to be in different places.”

Following her time Down Under, Nissle returned to her native homeland, married a Japanese man and together they had Monika. Unfortunately, the marriage dissolved after a few years and Nissle chose to relocate to the United States to give her then-6-year-old daughter “more opportunity as a girl.”

In 2005, mother and daughter landed in the 50th State, where Nissle enrolled at University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and graduated with a teaching degree. It was around this time that she also met a new love, Marc Nissle, whom she eventually married. Aside from Monika, 24, the couple’s Kailua home includes their son, Luke, age 14.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, both children are following in Mom’s footsteps.

Monika developed a passion for flying while observing her mother as a flight attendant for so many years. After graduating from high school, she attended University of North Dakota and obtained her commercial pilot’s license, but she has since decided to switch her major to air traffic control.

“Monika got accepted into the Air Traffic Control Academy, starting in February 2025. She will be training to become an air traffic controller,” Nissle proudly declares.

Meanwhile, Luke also aspires to be a pilot but is currently too young to take lessons, she says.

“I’m hoping to instruct him when he gets to 16. He can’t get his license until he’s 17,” Nissle notes.

No matter what her children ultimately do in life, though, Nissle hopes they use her example to always aim high.

“I wanted to be a pilot for more than 15 years, but raising my kids, I wanted to be a good role model for them,” she says. “Although the aviation journey was difficult … I just didn’t want to give up.

“I just always wanted to do it, and also I wanted to show my kids that no matter how old you are, if you want to try, if you have a dream, then you can do it.”