Come fly with me

Jordan Segundo has been singing his entire life. As a toddler, he’d roam his house in Kalihi belting out notes. Then, beginning at age 5 and continuing through his teenage years, he’d enter singing competitions and pit his vocal chops against others.

One of those contests was American Idol. In 2003, Segundo was a senior at Farrington High School when he auditioned for the nationally acclaimed singing competition and became one of the top 32 semi-finalists.

“That experience to me was … a big moment knowing that it was going to be the start of my professional career,” says Segundo. “I look back and I’m so grateful for everything that I’ve done, all the wonderful places I’ve been to, the people I’ve met. It’s just so hard to believe that 22 years have gone by.

“It’s been incredible,” he adds. “I’m really happy. I look forward to more years of performing and getting up and sharing my passions in life, my message, my perseverance and hard work.”

For one night only, Segundo will share his passion at Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s 24/25 Hapa Symphony – A Tribute to Mr. Sinatra at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 11 at Hawai‘i Theatre Center. Alongside the gifted musicians of HSO, the multi-talented Segundo will perform 20 of Sinatra’s greatest hits as sung by the late Gentleman of Jazz, Jimmy Borges. Using Sinatra’s original sheet music, Segundo will treat audience members to a rendition of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ greatest hits, which include Come Fly With Me, Fly Me to the Moon, Night and Day, From Here to Eternity and Bewitched.

Many decades ago, Borges had reached out to Sinatra’s librarian to see if he could get a few arrangements from The Sultan of Swoon. Once the message was relayed to Sinatra, he sent a scout to one of Borges’ performances to see if he was the real deal. Apparently, Borges was. When word got back to Sinatra, he said, ‘Give the kid what he wants.’ Sinatra’s librarian copied more than 70 charts for Borges.

Borges would go on to use these charts to perform with HSO. After his passing, his wife, Vicki, protected the treasured scores and, after she was diagnosed with cancer, ensured that the whole library would be given to HSO.

“It’s hard to believe that they’re actually able to use that but it’s definitely a moment to see it there and to know that it was his actual sheet music,” says Segundo. “It’s an honor to be a part of the show.

“I knew it was going to be a lot and a challenge to learn all of Frank Sinatra’s songs,” he adds. “I know some of his songs, but I didn’t know his entire catalog. But, I was ready take on the challenge, ready to pay that tribute to Mr. Sinatra and, of course, to Jimmy Borges, and just be back in Hawai‘i and perform with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra because it’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t do all of his hits because he has so many, but I carefully curated a really good list and I’m really happy with it. I’m excited to perform it and pay tribute, but also add my little touch, my little style as a performer in there — my Jordan Segundo flair.”

Although Segundo never shared the stage with Borges, they did perform at many of the same events. He notes that Borges and Vicki — who lost her battle to cancer last November — were always supportive throughout his career.

“Jimmy was always that uncle to you. Always talkative, friendly and supportive of you,” recalls Segundo. “He really went on stage and made everything look and sound so easy. I think he really inspired people that way — not just with his vocal talents, but also just how he connected with everyone and made you feel like family.”

To prepare for the showcase, Segundo has worked hard to remember every lyric to the songs he’ll be performing — even listening to Sinatra’s songs as he worked out at the gym to keeps fit for his next bodybuilding competition (his first one was in 2023). He’s also been watching a lot of documentaries about Sinatra to learn more about the kind of person he was.

And this is all while he worked full-time as a weekend morning news anchor and news reporter for WSVN Channel 7 in Miami, Florida.

Segundo got his degree in journalism from University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa in 2016. He went on to work for KHON2 News and KITV4 Island News before moving to Sacramento, California, where he served as an anchor/reporter for CBS13. It was there that he first learned about the devastating wildfires on Maui.

“I remember that day vividly,” recalls Segundo. “I was doing a story and the news desk had called me and asked if I knew anyone that lived in Maui because there was a big fire. At that point, because I worked early morning, I had no idea what was going on. They said, ‘There’s a big fire in Lahaina; it’s burning down.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean it’s burning down? Let me call my auntie who lives there.’ I remember calling her and she was in tears and she said, ‘Jordan, Lahaina is gone.’

“Although my goal to go there was to cover the fires, the damage and the people being displaced, I also wanted to showcase the hope and the aloha spirit that the people of Hawai‘i have,” he continues. “And I’ve seen it. Going out there you saw everybody coming together because that’s all they had — each other.”

When asked how Segundo is able to do all that he does, he mentions two things: good time management and his manager, Nancy Bernal.

“I’ve worked with her since American Idol. I’ve known Nancy and her late husband, Al, since I was a kid — 5 years old is when I did my first singing competition and her husband, Al Waterson, was a judge. So, she saw me grow up through all of these years so she can even attest this, the struggles and challenges I went through as a singer, as a performer, but she’s been a big help managing my musical career and making sure everything’s in order. Without her, I don’t know, I’d probably lose everything. I’m a forgetful person, I’m a creative type where I’m always kind of spacing out a bit, so I need someone like her.”

Bernal responds, “My husband, Al Waterson and I have known Jordan since he was 5 years old. Jordan is family to us and I have been and still do represent Jordan as his manager since he was a teen. Al passed away on April 21, 2024, and he mentored Jordan through the years, always providing positive support for Jordan in his career and in his life. We are always very proud of Jordan and happy for all of his accomplishments. We believe that Jordan has what it takes to reach his career goals and we love him very much.”

Segundo concludes, “I just want to invite everyone to come on out to the show. After all these years from the support from Hawai‘i, I can’t thank the people of Hawai‘i enough for allowing me to live my dream, allowing me to share my passion with everyone and thank you to everyone who has been with me along this entire journey.

“I’m looking forward to coming home and being a part of this incredible show with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. It’s definitely going to be a moment in my career that’s going to be a highlight for many, many years.”

For tickets to the performance, visit hawaiitheatre.com. To stay up to date with Segundo, visit jordansegundo.com.