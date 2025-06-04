Fostering Fellowship

These individuals — Clarice Casamina, president of House of Finance Inc.; Patrick Pihana Branco, White House Fellow to the Secretary of the Navy; Erica Mau-Schank, founder and CEO of Vibe Creative Marketing; and Travis Clegg, chief operating officer of Straub Benioff Medical Center — are all part of a program designed to recognize and encourage Hawaiʻi’s future leaders, particularly when it comes to cultivating relationships with those who belong to Asia-Pacific countries and territories.

Last year, for example, interested Fellows had the opportunity to join program alumni on their first international trip. Their excursion abroad took place in the Philippines, where the group met with President Bongbong Marcos, along with community and business leaders. The purpose was to educate the Fellows about the extended Pacific region and the special relationship Hawai‘i shares with these countries.

“In 2026, we are looking forward to a trip to South Korea, further expanding perspectives and insights relative to our neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region,” says Mufi Hannemann, chairperson for the charitable organization Fund for the Pacific Century that oversees the Fellows program.

Hannemann is also looking forward to the admission process for the upcoming 2025-26 PCF class, and applications are being accepted at pacificcenturyfellows.com. The submission deadline is June 20, and Hannemann notes that finalists will be interviewed on Aug. 23 and an opening retreat will take place on Sept. 26-27. Applicants must commit to attend both the interview and retreat in-person with no exceptions, he adds.

About 30 of Hawai‘i’s most promising individuals, who are in their mid-20s to early 40s and represent all segments of the community, will be selected by a committee of prominent citizens.

For Hannemann, PCF has been close to his heart because it’s modeled after the White House Fellows program. Hannemann was a White House Fellow in 1983-84 and assigned to the office of then-U.S. Vice President George H.W. Bush.

“I had such a marvelous experience,” he recollects. “I came back to Hawaiʻi and I said, ʻGee, I’d like to replicate that kind of program that would allow the young emerging leaders of Hawaiʻi to meet regularly on a monthly basis, convening about the issues of the day — be focused not so much on what the problems are, but talk about solutions.’”

Hannemann also purposely wanted the local PCF program to include the word “Pacific,” because “it’s also about Hawaiʻi’s special role and prominence in this Pacific region.”

Last year’s Fellows are grateful for their experiences in the program and all have personal stories to share about what their PCF participation means to them.

“I applied to be a Pacific Century Fellow because a few of my mentors, all of whom I hold a deep respect for, participated in the program and encouraged me to apply,” Casamina says.

She adds that as a residential mortgage lender, she dedicates her efforts to coaching and guiding Hawai‘i’s families to give them the best chance at homeownership.

“Housing affordability is much more complex than just interest rates and I wanted to be a part of the conversations outside of the lenders’ perspective on how to create access for my clients and how to best support their needs in a challenging market,” explains Casamina. “The Pacific Century Fellows program sounded like a good opportunity to do so.”

Furthermore, PCF showed her examples of positive efforts being made daily that may not be broadcast for all to see.

“We were afforded the opportunity to walk through a state prison facility, participate in a ride-along to observe police patrol in our communities, spend a night on an aircraft carrier, or walk through a 1,500-foot dike tunnel to tour the water source of the Windward side — just as a few examples of firsthand exposure to the various operations of our state,” she shares. “The program demonstrated how, while we may come from different industries or specialties, there are many opportunities for partnerships and collaborations to work toward the same goals and we’ve already begun!

“I’m a proud Filipina, but I have not had the opportunity to travel back to the motherland for over 35 years,” Casamina adds. “When I heard that the Pacific Century Fellows was expanding the program to an international level and traveling to the Philippines as the first destination, I knew I had to return to my parents’ homeland alongside some of my cohort classmates and respected alumni.”

Before serving as the White House Fellow to the Secretary of the Navy, Branco represented his hometown of Kailua in the state Legislature and served as a U.S. diplomat. He also was the first person from Hawai‘i to receive the Congressman Rangel Fellowship.

“I applied to the Pacific Century Fellows program because I wanted to deepen my understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Hawai‘i today, and to learn from and alongside others who share a commitment to building a thriving future for our islands,” Branco says.

“This program allowed me to listen directly to those doing the work on the ground — educators, civil servants, community leaders — and reflect on how I can contribute in a way that is relevant, respectful and responsive to the needs of our people,” he continues. “What made the experience even more meaningful was being part of such an inspiring cohort.”

Branco notes that PCF “was a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience within our communities.”

“One of the most important lessons I learned is that leadership in Hawai‘i isn’t about having all the answers — it’s about listening with humility and being willing to learn,” he says.

The program also helped prepare him for one of the greatest honors of his life — being selected as a White House Fellow.

“I’m only the third person from Hawai‘i to receive this honor in the program’s 60-year history, and the first Native Hawaiian.Since the Pacific Century Fellows program was modeled after the White House Fellowship, it felt especially meaningful to be part of something locally rooted that encourages the same kind of reflective, service-oriented leadership,” Branco says.

In explaining her pathway to joining PCF, Mau-Schank says, “Pacific Century Fellows has an amazing reputation within the community for bringing together like-minded community leaders and providing them broad perspectives about Hawaiʻi’s unique challenges. I was intrigued by the opportunity to access perspectives of community leaders within industries I am unfamiliar with in order to broaden my learning and experiences.”

One valuable lesson she learned was to gain a more direct perspective about what’s happening in the state of Hawai‘i.

“It’s so easy to take what you read at face value, whether it’s seeing a segment on the news, reading an article or viewing a social media post. However, speaking directly to impacted communities can provide a completely different point of view that adds dimension and value to the story,” Mau-Schank emphasizes.

“This past fall, our Pacific Century group was privileged to travel to Maui, view Lahaina town, and speak with residents there who were witness to and directly impacted by the 2023 wildfires. Hearing their stories and seeing their resilience and dedication to their community firsthand was deeply moving and impactful,” she adds.

When Clegg applied for PCF, he did it because he wanted to deepen his understanding of Hawai‘i’s challenges and opportunities, connect with a diverse group of leaders and explore ways that he could contribute more meaningfully to the community — both professionally and personally.

“The more I learned about the program and spoke with others who had participated, the more wonderful stories I heard. Everyone described having a transformative experience that left them with lifelong connections and friendships,” he says.

The fellowship broadened his views on the complex issues facing Hawai‘i, in diverse areas ranging from economic development, sustainability and infrastructure, to name just a few.

“At Straub Benioff Medical Center, we are in the process of redesigning and building the health care campus of the future,” Clegg says. “The program gave me valuable insights into the interconnectedness of various industries and perspective on the evolving needs of our community, which has helped to shape how I think about health care’s role in Hawaiʻi’s future.”

He adds, “The most meaningful experience for me was visiting Lahaina a year after the tragedy, hearing from individuals and organizations working tirelessly to rebuild, and being both inspired and humbled by their resilience and dedication to restoring their community. It’s something I will never forget.”