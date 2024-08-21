Home-‘Made’ Goodness

Diane Mitsuyasu-Masumura of Weslyn’s Creative Feathers will be one of many celebrating the 30th anniversary of Made in Hawai‘i Festival, which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Feathers and handcrafting are passions that Diane Mitsuyasu-Masumura has flocked to for decades — especially during adventures on Kaua‘i with her husband and son.

“Because my husband and I hunted pheasants, I had the pheasant feathers available and started creating headbands. The three of us would spend entire days in the mountains of Kōkeʻe hunting pheasants, and my husband carried our son on his back in a carrier while hunting pheasants,” shares Mitsuyasu-Masumura.

“We loved it.”

Of course, those outdoor excursions weren’t limited to just the Garden Isle. According to her, “While bird hunting on the Big Island, my son shot a peacock, and that gave me the opportunity to use peacock feathers. Now I use peacock feathers, dyed goose feathers and all different types of pheasant feathers.”

Those passions eventually led to the creation of Weslyn’s Creative Feathers in 1989, a business that Mitsuyasu-Masumura named after her son and that showcases her ability to produce traditional Hawaiian featherwork.

“I use dyed goose feather(s) to create original designs and colors of lei kāmoe and wili poepoe,” she says. “The stunning blue and green peacock feathers are the most popular feather(s).”

Today, this accomplished designer and maker still produces colorful, detailed lei, earrings, headbands and other accessories using an array of feathers from peacocks, pheasants and more.

Many of her finest creations will be featured at the 30th annual Made in Hawai‘i Festival, slated for Aug. 23-25 at Hawai‘i Convention Center, where hundreds of local artisans, makers and entrepreneurs, including Weslyn’s Creative Feathers, will serve up an array of brand-new products.

Mitsuyasu-Masumura plans to offer new kāmoe and humupapa lei designs at the festival. Prices will vary between $275 and $1,200 because of “the rarity of the feathers and the amount of time involved in making the product,” she notes, adding that new earrings, headbands, ornaments and machine-sewn hatbands will also be available.

Prior to her participation in the yearly event, Mitsuyasu-Masumura sold her wares at small craft fairs. The festival, however, helped her “realize the potential in expanding my business.”

“Ever since the first festival, my business has grown tremendously,” she says. “I always love seeing my customers. I have met so many beautiful people and have made so many friends. Yet, it never ceases to amaze me at how many new customers I meet every year.”

For Mitsuyasu-Masumura, the event is a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Where are you going to find another event with all Hawai‘i-made products in one place?” she asks. “Hawai‘i people have absolutely one of the most creative minds anywhere. I am always amazed at the talent the Made in Hawai‘i Festival draws.”

The same could be said of the self-taught Mitsuyasu-Masumura, who developed her skills as a feathermaker through a combination of research and determination.

“I loved the history behind the Hawaiian featherworks. I would read books and visit Kaua‘i Museum, admiring all the featherwork behind the showcases,” she says. “There wasn’t anyone on Kaua‘i teaching the feather art at that time, so I taught myself by trial and error how to handle feathers and I created headbands and earrings. I would visit a feather shop on O‘ahu when I got the chance, just to see what they were making.”

Thankfully, Mitsuyasu-Masumura enjoys sharing her talent with those willing to learn. She works with several hula hālau and has created a one-of-a-kind lei hulu (feathers) for Merrie Monarch Festival performers.

“I have taught students how to work with feathers. I feel so lucky to live the life I live. My work is also my passion. I wish everyone was this lucky,” she emphasizes.

Raised in ‘Ewa Beach, Mitsuyasu-Masumura recalls that even as a child, she demonstrated a strong creative streak.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I loved sewing, crocheting, knitting, macramé, drawing and even designed my own prom dresses. So, when I had feathers available, boy, did my creativity go wild,” she explains.

“I also collected scraps of wood from a koa paddle maker, and made hair picks and covered them with feathers. I wanted to be a fashion designer, so I guess I sort of followed part of my dream. I love what I do. I love creating and designing new patterns for the different lei and hatbands.”

These days, that love is manifested in her family members, who are vital to the enterprise that is Weslyn’s Creative Feathers.

“My husband, Wes, son, Weslyn, and daughter-in-law, Cara, are the backbone of my success. Without their help, I could never produce the amount of feather products I do,” she explains. “Yes, I create and make every item, but they do the prep, and you know what they say — the prep work is what makes the product perfect.”

Years Of Creative Experience

This month’s Made in Hawai‘i Festival is expected to be the largest in the event’s 30-year history.

Aside from the many vendors and products, the event will also feature cooking demonstrations by local celebrity chefs, and entertainment by musicians Taimane, Jerry Santos and Kawika Kahiapo, and comedian Frank De Lima. There will also be a beer garden and a fashion show that highlights the work of local designers LexBreezy Hawai‘i and Simply Sisters by Lola Miller Designs.

The three-day festival is set for Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hawai‘i Convention Center.

“(The festival) spans all three exhibit halls of the Hawai‘i Convention Center, which means it will occupy more than 200,000 square feet,” says event spokeswoman Olena Heu. “We are proud to offer more than 700 vendor booths this year featuring thousands of locally made products.”

Among the many bringing their creativity to the 2024 festival are Decowoods Greeting Cards & Stationery, Debby Sato Designs, and Honolulu Baby Co.

Decowoods Greeting Cards & Stationery

Cynthia Ramos is the owner of Decowoods Greeting Cards & Stationery and a longtime participant of the festival. Ramos says she’s thrilled when people return each year to restock their supplies of her products and tell her how much everyone loves receiving her greeting cards as gifts.

“Nearly 30 years, I’ve been doing it,” Ramos says. “There’s a lot of laughter, there’s a lot of happiness. I’m in my element.”

Although she previously did a lot of woodworking, today Ramos’ business focuses on stationery. She creates homemade greeting cards, little gift favors centered around tea or cocoa, mini composition notebooks, sticky note holders and more.

Ramos began crafting in 1972 as part of her senior project at Castle High School.

“The product I did was Barbie Doll clothes and the scholarship was from Kāne‘ohe Women’s Business Group and it was a scholarship to University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa,” Ramos says.

She also worked as an elementary teacher for 30 years at St. Ann School in Kāne‘ohe. Ramos included crafting in her curriculum and her classroom was always decorated with things she and her students had made.

Debby Sato Designs

Honolulu jewelry designer Debby Sato has had a dual passion for art and the environment throughout her life. A festival participant for two decades, she will bring handmade jewelry, ceramic planter pockets, ceramic jewelry dishes, cards, stickers and Swedish towels to the event. She also plans to offer free pouches with $100 purchases.

Her designs are inspired by Hawai‘i’s plants, the ocean and island lifestyle. A portion of her profits will support the protection of Native Hawaiian plants and animals.

“My father was a science teacher and my mom was a teacher/crafter. As a result, I spent most of my childhood outdoors,” Sato says.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with an emphasis on botany and spent many years working a science teacher.

“I became an elementary teacher so I could integrate conservation and math into my classroom,” she explains.

“After my husband passed away in 2017, I decided life was too short. I quit teaching, sold our house, rebranded (with my current name Debby Sato Designs), and decided to follow my true passion of making jewelry full time.”

Honolulu Baby Co.

Giselle-Anne Santana, owner of Honolulu Baby Co., has been involved with the festival since 2014.

Her company features keiki clothing and accessories made in small batches with an emphasis on sustainable materials, ethical manufacturing and local partnerships.

The Hawai‘i-inspired designs are a mix of collaborations with local female artists and some of her own artwork. The T-shirts and onesies are printed by Warrior Printing, which is owned by one of Santana’s high school classmates. The sewn goods are manufactured by Aloha Cut + Cloth.

“We specialize in keiki apparel and accessories that are eco-conscious, comfy and cute. Our bestsellers are our fun local-inspired tees and our classic keiki shorts,” she says.

The entrepreneur launched her company out of necessity and it grew from there.

“When I was pregnant with my first daughter 12 years ago, I couldn’t find many organic options for clothing, blankets and other accessories, so I started making them myself,” she says.

“From choosing natural fabrics over synthetic ones, to printing and manufacturing locally on O‘ahu, we take immense pride in the quality of our products and keeping money here in our communities benefiting local families just like us. We also try to give back to causes important to Hawai‘i.”