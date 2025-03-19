Honor and Valor

Rona Adams is a veteran of two tours in Vietnam. A self-professed “Tet Offensive survivor,” she served as a U.S. Army nurse with a specialty in operating room nursing.

As she recalls, the end of the Vietnam War was a chaotic, divisive time filled with opposition from many Americans.

“(People) were going through all these protests, and these guys would come home and they would spit at them and throw stuff at them,” Adams remembers. “They were just horrible. They didn’t do that to me because I don’t think they knew that women were over there. But we were over there. There were over 5,000 Army nurses.

“There were 500,000 young kids over there getting shot at and stuff, and they needed medical help,” she continues. “That’s why I went. It wasn’t for any political reason.”

In recent years, the perception of Vietnam War troops has changed. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation honoring all Vietnam War veterans for their service and sacrifice. He proclaimed March 29 of every year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Still, much work remains to be done to remove the stigma of the war, and Adams remains a key component as president of Vietnam Veterans of America, O‘ahu Chapter 858, which strives to support veterans and ensure they receive the benefits and respect they deserve.

To honor the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, the VVA O‘ahu Chapter 858, in partnership with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is hosting a ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as Punchbowl. Although National Vietnam War Veterans Day is officially celebrated on March 29, this year’s ceremony will take place on March 28.

This year’s event will feature military leaders, local dignitaries, performances from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, a 21-gun salute and more.

Adams notes that a lot goes into the planning of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony. Among those helping to prepare for the milestone event are VVA O‘ahu Chapter board member Dickie Shimoko, and secretary John Beirne and his wife, Diane, who serves as an associate VVA O‘ahu chapter member.

“It’s uplifting to honor all the Vietnam veterans because many of them voice that they didn’t have the recognition when the war ended,” says Shimoko, who has served as a VVA O‘ahu Chapter board member for five years.

The VVA O‘ahu Chapter meets every month — typically on the last Saturday — in Foster Village in Salt Lake at O‘ahu Veterans Center. The meetings not only serve as a safe space for camaraderie, they also equip veterans with relevant information from subject matter experts who discuss topics such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Because many believed Vietnam War veterans were not treated well following the war, Adams and others continue to advocate for them now. When Adams first took the reins as chapter president, only a small amount of people attended the meetings. However, due to her efforts, attendance has since grown, and Adams hopes even more people continue to join the organization.

“One thing about the fact that we have meetings is that they get to be around other Vietnam vets,” Adams says. “You have something in common. You all went through the same thing.”

Shimoko adds, “It helps veterans, including myself, how to obtain benefits, get up-to-date news and information regarding any veteran issues. We also have newsletters — magazines — from the mainland chapter. It has a wealth of information in there. I’m extremely happy about being in an organization that helps not only fellow veterans, but ourselves.”

While the name implies that all members are Vietnam War veterans, serving in Vietnam is not a requirement.

John Beirne served in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He did not serve in Vietnam, but he is a Vietnam-era veteran.

“The criteria is that anyone who was on active duty for at least one year from 1961 to 1975 is considered a Vietnam-era veteran,” explains Beirne, who joined the organization in 2017 and serves as secretary. “Our chapter provides a place to form friendships and bond like a family; a place to listen to monthly speakers inform us of benefits and treatment available; a place to find a service officer to help us put in claims to the VA for disabilities.”

According to Shimoko, the VVA O‘ahu Chapter comprises more than 270 VVA members, including nearly 30 Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America members. AVVA is the extended family of VVA that is made up of veterans of all eras, families and friends of veterans or anyone who supports veterans issues.

Beirne’s wife, Diane, joined the VVA O‘ahu chapter as an associate member eight years ago. Whether it be volunteering at community events or staffing the reception table at monthly meetings, Diane is eager to do whatever she can to show her appreciation and support for Vietnam veterans.

“In my opinion, the monthly meetings are the lifeline, if you will, of these veterans,” she explains. “They learn about veteran community events, veteran benefits that they can obtain as a Vietnam veteran and legislation supporting the veterans. At each meeting, there is a guest speaker with interesting and various topics ranging from cancer due to Agent Orange exposure to veterans nursing facilities here on O‘ahu. But mostly, I observe that these veterans truly enjoy each other and the friendships formed.”

Shimoko adds, “It’s rewarding to help other veterans, and especially when I sometimes come across veterans who are not members of the chapter and … may not be familiar with what the process is to obtain health benefits. I’m able to impart some of my knowledge on telling them about the process.”

Offering camaraderie, providing veterans with valuable information and helping them obtain entitled benefits is only part of what the VVA O‘ahu Chapter does. It’s also active in community events such as participating in Fourth of July parades, and attending ceremonies honoring Pearl Harbor Day, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and more.

For more information about the VVA O‘ahu Chapter, email ronaadams@hawaii.rr.com, call 808-254-6231 or visit vva858oahu.com.