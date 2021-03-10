The Drive Toward Digital

Catch Honolulu Star-Advertiser digital broadcasters Kiana Cayabyab and Chad Owens in the social media sphere, where they break down top headlines in local and national news, and sports.

The news never stops, but the ways in which the community gets its breaking broadcasts is ever-changing. In growing numbers, people all over the nation are getting updates from social media, and in a day and age where uploading content is easier than ever, finding a reputable source of information becomes increasingly difficult. That’s where Honolulu Star-Advertiser and its two new digital broadcast hosts come in.

On social media — Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and (Twitter @staradvertiser) — every Monday-Friday at 3 p.m., catch Star News Live with Kiana Cayabyab, who shares breaking news and trending stories from staradvertiser.com. Sports fans, meanwhile, can check out Chad Owens, who covers local and national sports, and keeps up with local athletes on The CO2 RUN DWN Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m.

As with its print publication, Honolulu Star-Advertiser‘s online pursuits cover everything from breaking stories and in-depth interviews with local leaders to entertainment, sports and dining.

Daily news remains Honolulu Star-Advertiser ‘s bread and butter, and its reporters and contributors reach hundreds of thousands of readers each week. The addition of Star News Live and The CO2 RUN DWN are perfect complements that are geared specifically toward consumers living in a world in which social media is ubiquitous.

“What makes Star-Advertiser stand out and so incredible is that it’s been around for so long,” shares Cayabyab, a Kaua‘i girl and Kamehameha Schools graduate. “They’re doing a great job of putting our sports, news and entertainment up through digital platforms because they have such a huge following. And, social media has become a huge thing in everyone’s lives.”



For now, Cayabyab and Owens are working from home to uphold social distancing measures — making good use of Honolulu Star-Advertiser‘s digital platform process by turning their humble abodes into studios that reach thousands and thousands of viewers every week.

Cayabyab, formerly with ABC7, Fox Sports and NFL Sunday, breaks down about five news stories each week day at 3 p.m. on Star News Live, giving spectators a quick look into the top articles from Honolulu Star-Advertiser‘s website. The paper’s editors ensure each piece of information remains credible, accurate and fair — further perpetuating the media company’s dedication to ethical journalism.

“Everyone is on social media now,” says Cayabyab. “When they see these short videos or news segments, it’s efficient and also easier to watch.

“I get to do what I love,” adds the digital news specialist. “Not only do I feel like I’m doing something with my platforms, but I’m also doing something for the state. That’s what makes me feel good about my day; I’m posting but I also have a purpose for doing it.”

The same goes for Owens, whose larger-than-life personality lends itself to an engaging program three times a week.

“The CO2 RUN DWN conceptually is a news show bringing the viewers nationwide sports in a cool and fun way with me being me, which is high-energy, funny, positive and experienced,” shares Owens, a former University of Hawai‘i football standout and Canadian Football League great. “We wanted to have more fun with it and bring a different energy to the delivery of it. Expect sports story highlights from local and national teams, as well as interviews with the state’s stellar athletes — and even some notable pros like former NBA player Matt Barnes.

“My background as a pro athlete pretty much is the background of this show,” he adds. “Being in the locker rooms, on the road, in the huddle, it’s invaluable experience that you just can’t get every day.”

Honolulu Star-Advertiser has been an innovator in the new media for quite some time, launching TV show and podcast It’s a Hawai‘i Thing with hosts Lanai Tabura and Brook Lee in June 2020, followed by Spotlight Hawai‘i and COVID-19 Care Conversation — both featuring moderators Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji — shortly thereafter. It’s also added to its cadre of content with Hawaiian culture program Culturised Podcast featuring host Makani Tabura, and Wine & … with advanced sommelier Chris Ramelb, Moani Hara and Hali‘a Parish.



“I think it’s a great idea for them to expand into the digital platforms,” says Owens.

“It’s where most people live today. But print media still has its places and people, but they are on trend and making the right moves.”

