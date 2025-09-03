Move the Crowd

Three members of the former pop band Crossing Rain — Devin Teruya, Jorden Kealoha-Yamanaka and Wyatt Kaneshiro — have regrouped as and are encouraging listeners to dance like nobody’s watching.

Ever spilled your drink on yourself at a social gathering? Accidentally flipped the board over in the middle of Monopoly? Didn’t get the memo and wore something that didn’t adhere to the event theme?

If so, you’ve committed a party foul.

Of course, the faux pas term also happens to be the name — stylized as PARTYFOUL — that Wyatt Kaneshiro (known professionally as “UCH”), Jorden Kealoha-Yamanaka (“jordēn”) and Devin Teruya chose for their musical group.

“A party is (a) celebration; it’s the more positive aspects of life,” explains Devin, the youngest group member. “The foul is the more intimate, more introspective and deeper moments.

“As PARTYFOUL, we wanted to combine those.”

Getting people to be comfortable in their own skin is just part of their aim and adds to their charm.

“When you come and see (us) perform, we want to create a space for everyone to party how they want to party and just have a safe space for everyone,” jordēn says.

After making its debut at the Asian American Awards’ Unforgettable Gala in December, PARTYFOUL has maintained a busy schedule, with live performances at Hawaiian Brian’s and the release of a 12-song album, PRELUDE.

The group’s music blends pop melodies with hip-hop, upbeat dance music and R&B, and they pair it all with sharp choreography. They draw inspiration from K-pop, hula and the dance community.

And yet, they say their music isn’t exclusive to a younger audience.

“We just make music that moves us and that we hope moves people,” Devin says. “Who are we to be like, ʻThis music is for this person or for this age group?’ I think if it finds someone and it touches them and it moves them, then that’s all that we could ask for.”

“We want to make our audience feel seen,” UCH adds. “We’re for people who are younger or have a youthful spirit, people who are open-minded to new music genres, open-minded to different cultures. In our music, it’s not going to all have the exact same sound.

“So, our audience is for people who are here for the ride.”

For PARTYFOUL, that ride could be described as an emotional rollercoaster in recent years.

The trio got their start in pop group Crossing Rain in 2021. But last year, Crossing Rain disbanded, citing mistreatment and unhappiness with its label.

The group’s three eldest members chose to re-form as PARTYFOUL and, thanks to their new label, Pono Entertainment, were able to re-record and re-release some of the Crossing Rain songs that had been removed from streaming platforms. (These songs can be found on PRELUDE.)

This journey is documented in their docuseries Crossing Over, which debuts in September on streaming and cable via GoldenTV.

The trio say they’re exploring their musical identities more since leaving Crossing Rain, especially now that they have the creative freedom to pursue avenues they couldn’t explore before.

“We’re building our sound and our style based on who we are, instead of trying to imitate an industry that’s somewhere else,” says UCH of the influence of the K-pop concept associated with Crossing Rain. “We’ve been doing this for four years now, and I think that’s one of the reasons why we struggled to succeed — we were trying to be somebody that we were not. So, now a big focus for us is really just being authentic and asking ourselves: What do we like? What do we want to do in this situation? We don’t have to try and be anything else anymore.”

Each member brings their own musical flavor to the collective — and in their upcoming solo projects (see info box on this page).

All of them also write and produce their music.

However, like any artist, they sometimes grapple with maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

According to jordēn, musicians do more than write lyrics or create songs — they also need an online presence. While possessing a digital footprint can be stressful, it can also be fun to think up creative ways to make it in the music scene.

“If I experience burnout in maybe production or writing songs, then I find my creativity goes toward how I express those songs visually, and then I put my creativity towards music videos or visuals,” jordēn says.

On the other hand, UCH sets aside time to do things only for fun, like freestyle rap and voguing, a style of dance originating from Harlem’s LGBTQ+ ballroom scene.

Since the trio live together, it’s easy for them to get lost in their work — which has contributed to Devin experiencing moments of burnout.

“But because of our community and everyone who supported us on this journey, from the very beginning to now, and the people that we are going to meet, it really inspires us and pushes us and lights the fire under us to keep going and keep pushing, because we want to do right with them and show our gratitude in that way,” Devin says.

While music trends may change, PARTYFOUL’s core remains about community and connection.

“Their DNA of who they are as humans is what drives their group,” says Nicole Kealoha, the group’s manager, creative director and stylist. “So, their lyrical content, how they present themselves and how they work together as a group (are) because they’re more about community versus themselves.”

Even when they were part of Crossing Rain, they prioritized community. To support those affected by the Lahaina wildfires, for example, they participated in the 98 Degrees and Friends: Restoration of the Heart of Maui Concert and also raised $4,000 by performing in high schools in San Jose, California.

The trio hopes to continue investing in artists and the performing arts community around them.

“If we can just get people paid doing their art, then that’s beautiful,” UCH says, adding that fueling connection helps celebrate and unify artists to thrive in what they do.

In an age of streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, listeners rent songs instead of buying music. The group, however, intends to sell physical albums to keep more money in the hands of local music creators.

PARTYFOUL also intends to strengthen the local music industry and do its part in keeping talent in the islands.

“For me, I try to bring my people with me everywhere I go as a Hawaiian,” jordēn says. “I try to represent Hawaiians and kānaka in this space and in spaces beyond Hawaiʻi as well — bringing awareness to that culture is super important.”

UCH says music and dance are forms of expression that transcend language or cultural barriers.

“Getting down on (the) dance floor is universal, you know?” UCH says. “That’s why the club is so beautiful … you’re just there with strangers, people you don’t know, and yet, everyone’s there having a good time, enjoying each other’s company, bonded strictly only through music and dance.”

The group has its share of advice for aspiring musicians.

Devin encourages them to stay true to what they love while also remaining connected to their support systems.

For artists considering turning their art into a career, UCH says to reflect on whether they still find value and beauty in their craft outside of making money off of it.

Meanwhile, jordēn prompts artists to think about what makes their work special.

“Really take pride in who you are, truly as a person, as an artist, and what makes you unique against people that you look up to,” he says. “You could do music just like them, but be yourself … take pride in who you are in your community, where you come from.”

At the end of the day, Devin describes PARTYFOUL as three people who love creating and enjoying music with the hope that their passion can uplift and inspire others.

If the group’s music can get someone to dance — they all agreed not to judge others even if they’re offbeat! — or unwind after a long day, then they’ve done what they’ve set out to do.

“I think we found something that we’d love to do and would like to do for the rest of our lives,” jordēn says.