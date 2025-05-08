The Pulse of Health Care

Nurses from Hawai‘i Pacific Health are helping to build healthy communities.

Nurses work every day to ensure patients receive the best health care possible. Everywhere they serve, from specialized clinics to emergency departments, nurses are key members of teams that help patients of all ages through some of the most difficult times of their lives.

In honor of their hard work and passion, and in celebration of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), MidWeek presents profiles of five nurses who represent teams across Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s medical centers and clinics.

Meet Annie Courville of Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children, Darwin Bumanglag of Pali Momi Medical Center, Romelyn Solomon and Anthony Paguyo of Straub Benioff Medical Center and Clinics, and Helene Larsen of Wilcox Medical Center on Kauaʻi.

Prepped To Protect

Collaborative, passionate and high functioning. That’s how Annie Courville describes her Infection Prevention team at Kapiʻolani. They protect hospital staff, patients and the community by monitoring and detecting infections.

“We are collaborative because we foster and build relationships,” Courville says. “We are passionate because we are dedicated to our mission and our synergistic teamwork. We are high functioning because we are resilient, make sound judgments and adapt to changes.”

Courville’s passion for nursing sparked in college when she volunteered in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Nobody expects to be in the NICU,” she reflects. “As a nurse, you get to be there to help patients through their most vulnerable times, to help them get their baby well and see the child grow in the community.”

She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Texas State University and worked as a NICU nurse at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Courville then earned an executive nurse leadership degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch before moving to Hawai‘i.

Courville was working in the NICU at Kapi‘olani during the COVID-19 pandemic and saw just how involved and adaptive the Infection Prevention team was in navigating the challenges. She was inspired to join their work.

“Compared to my time in the NICU, where seeing my patients get discharged and go home was so rewarding, in Infection Prevention, we may not see the impact as immediately,” Courville adds. “The impact usually takes longer to observe but has a long-term effect.”

She continues to be motivated by her purpose: to provide the best possible care to ensure babies and patients go home safely. She also prioritizes taking care of herself and her loved ones. To de-stress, she enjoys canoe paddling, surfing and hiking.

Courville encourages future nurses to set achievable goals, learn through challenges, seek mentorships and create strong relationships with patients and colleagues.

“Follow your dreams and don’t be afraid to fail. It’s OK to make mistakes while working toward your nursing career, we just have to learn from them,” she says. “Find the specialty you’re most passionate about. There are so many options in nursing that if one is not the right fit, you can try another.

“Once you become a nurse, support the incoming nurses. Foster a safe environment so they can learn because they are the ones who will be taking care of the next generation.”

Lead With Compassion

While a fast-paced environment may be stressful for some, Darwin Bumanglag loves it.

A nurse in Pali Momi Medical Center’s Emergency Department since 2003, he’s had to learn to think quickly, act compassionately and collaborate with others to provide immediate support in often life-threatening situations.

“I started out working in the service industry, but I felt a strong urge to do something more meaningful — something that allowed me to help others even more,” he says. “That’s what led me to volunteer at Kapiʻolani. Interacting with patients, supporting staff and simply being present made me realize how much I loved making a difference in people’s lives.”

Now, as a senior swing shift staff nurse at Pali Momi’s Emergency Department, Bumanglag works with the care team to ensure the most critical patients receive timely, high-quality care. In addition to his work, he wanted to learn more about how the medical center worked.

“I wanted to see the big picture and gain insight into the complex operations behind the scenes, especially when it comes to balancing resources with patient needs,” he says.

Bumanglag earned a master’s degree in business administration.

“Pali Momi has always encouraged my professional growth through continuing education, opportunities to precept and mentor, and assuming leadership roles,” he says. “At the same time, Pali Momi’s leaders understand the importance of work-life balance and truly support family values, which has allowed me to do well personally and professionally.

“One of the things I’m most grateful for is my current schedule, which allows me to drive my daughter to school every day. That simple routine means the world to me, and it’s just one example of how Pali Momi supports the whole person.”

Bumanglag also finds fulfillment in being able to see patients he cared for during one of their worst moments return home to continue their lives.

“Health care can be demanding, but I stay motivated by reminding myself that I’m part of a team that’s truly making a difference in our community,” Bumanglag says. “The support I receive from leadership, along with opportunities to mentor and teach future professionals, keeps me inspired. Knowing that I’m helping to shape the next generation of nurses and health care providers while continuing to grow myself gives me a strong sense of purpose, even on the toughest days.”

Work From The Heart

Nursing was not Romelyn Solomon’s first choice. She loved math and wanted to be an accountant.

Solomon’s family of farmers valued hard work and education — particularly her father. He developed achalasia, a rare esophagus condition, which affects swallowing. When he recovered and returned to work, he advised his daughter to become a nurse.

Now, Solomon’s whole heart is dedicated to, well, the heart.

Her first job was in a cardiology clinic. It was so demanding that she nearly gave up. Her mentor, registered nurse Sheena Yamashiro, inspired her.

“She took a saying that usually has a negative connotation — ‘putting all your eggs in one basket’ — and turned it into a positive reminder by advising me to put all the eggs in the basket; to make sure everything was complete before giving my report to providers or patients,” Solomon explains.

She utilized her skills as an RN team lead in Straub Benioff Medical Center’s urology clinic — which specializes in the urinary tract and reproductive system — and in her current job at its electrophysiology clinic.

Electrophysiology focuses on the electrical system of the heart, which allows the heart muscles to contract and pump blood to the rest of the body.

“They say the heart is like a home,” she says. “It needs maintenance (general cardiologists), sometimes plumbers (interventional cardiologists) and electricians (electrophysiologists).”

Solomon helps patients through it all. She coordinates care — including resources, appointments, testing and procedures — provides patient education, assesses and triages patients and addresses their concerns.

“The most rewarding part of my job is that it doesn’t feel like I’m working,” she says. “‘Find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life,’ may sound cliché, but it is so true for me. I look forward to going to work every day.”

A big reason for that is her team. A few years ago, Solomon lost her husband. She was touched by the support the medical team gave her and her family. Now, she encourages future nurses to get their foot in the door early, even in non-nursing positions, and always be there for their teams.

“Working in health care can be challenging, but I always give it my best because someday I or my loved ones will need care, and I hope to receive the same care and compassion from our future health care providers.”

Helping Others

When Anthony Paguyo was young, he attempted to backflip into a pool. He hit his head on the concrete, bit through his lip and ended up at Kapi‘olani.

He remembers being scared and not wanting to get stitches, but also recalls the doctor and nurse helping him to overcome the fear as they stitched up his wound.

“I thought that it would be a cool job to help others, and I stuck to that plan,” Paguyo says.

Nursing school was a challenge and at times, Paguyo felt like the finish line was unreachable. But he says those years of studying gave him time to mature and prepare himself mentally for his work in the Emergency Department (ED) at Straub Benioff Medical Center.

“It is rewarding to know that I am able to help someone through a difficult time the same way the Kapiʻolani emergency team helped me when I was a kid,” he says.

The ED takes care of patients who need help right away. Every day, Paguyo quickly makes assessments to determine patients’ needs and prioritize care. He also collaborates with others in the department to ensure efficiency, all while remaining calm and caring, according to patients who have written messages of thanks to him for his care.

“The ED can be a very loud and chaotic place,” Paguyo says. “Staying calm is better for workflow and communication, especially during critical situations. I definitely suffered from tunnel vision early in my career, where I would get so focused on less important things instead of looking at the big picture. It took a little while, but through my experiences I got better.”

As busy as his job can be, Paguyo says he enjoys being part of the Straub Benioff team and working cooperatively with everyone.

“I’m grateful to have this job,” Paguyo says. “Just remembering why I got into nursing in the first place, which is to help others, keeps me motivated. I also enjoy the opportunities I have to grow — always learning new things or ways I can improve.”

His advice for the next generation of nurses?

“Remember that your physical and mental health should be your top priority,” Paguyo advises. “Taking care of yourself helps you take care of others. So, try to have a good work-life balance and definitely enjoy your days off.”

Changing Lives

Inspired by the matriarchs in her family, Helene Larsen was naturally drawn toward a career in nursing. Her mom was a critical care nurse and her grandma was a labor and delivery nurse.

Through her career as a registered nurse, Larsen became interested in evidence-based practice — utilizing the best clinical information to guide decisions. She joined research groups dedicated to making changes that benefited patient experiences and outcomes. She earned a master’s degree in nursing informatics and now uses her skills analyzing data and recognizing trends as a member of the Patient Safety and Quality team at Wilcox Medical Center.

“Our Patient Safety and Quality Department collaborates with medical teams to consistently provide the safest care by ensuring documentation of patient care is thorough and accurate, and workflows are optimized and efficient,” the experienced nurse of 16 years explains. “By promoting these practices, our team helps with the mission of Wilcox Health to create a healthier Hawai‘i.”

Larsen conducts clinical reviews, provides feedback and coordinates education for employees to address safety considerations. For example, she has worked with doctors and nurses to discuss how to prevent patients from falling.

“There is so much data available in this day and age that it can be hard to decide where to focus our efforts in a way we are both improving patient experiences and promoting good outcomes,” Larsen says. “I help to analyze data to prioritize projects wherein changes are researched, implemented, evaluated and adjusted as needed.”

She has always found satisfaction in helping patients and colleagues better understand and work through situations. And though she is no longer physically at the bedside, her work is rewarding for how it directly impacts patient care.

“The passion and dedication that I have seen and experienced from other nurses throughout my life keeps me motivated,” she adds. “I have been fortunate to have strong role models whom I can still turn to for guidance. When I experience a challenge, I think back to the positive interactions that I have had with patients and families.”

With so many types of careers in nursing, Larsen encourages future nurses to explore different opportunities.

“Use all the tools at your disposal and don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she says. “Never forget that nursing involves lifelong learning!”